 Richard Garcia joins St. Barnabas High School Board of Trustees

The Saint Barnabas High School Board of Trustees is pleased to announce that Richard Garcia has joined its board.

Garcia brings with him a wealth of experience in the Human Resources field. Currently, he is chief talent officer and head of Human Resources at Havas Health & You of New York, a part of the world’s largest health care network, providing health care and wellness marketing solutions. He leads a team across North America delivering a full spectrum of talent solutions, allowing agency leaders to achieve business and cultural goals.

“I am excited to join this board and contribute meaningfully to our mission. Educating young women and broadening their career choices, especially into non-traditional roles, is worth the investment in a holistic, Catholic education,” Garcia said. “I believe that investing early in developing these young women will accelerate their ability to become leaders in any field. I’m bringing my passion and commitment to attracting resources and relationships that create greater opportunities for the students of Saint Barnabas.”

Formerly, Garcia was global head of Talent and Development at Brown Brothers Harriman of New York, one of the largest private banks in the U.S. In that position he partnered with management teams across geographies and cultures to develop succession plans and oversaw executive coaching, talent management, learning and development, and organizational effectiveness.

Garcia studied Biology and has attained many certifications in Human Resources and Leadership effectiveness.

“We look forward to adding Richard Garcia’s talents and expertise in learning and career development to the Saint Barnabas Board,” said Julietta Guarino. “His experience and commitment will further enhance our core mission of providing a quality education for our young women, ultimately preparing them for today’s competitive career marketplace.”