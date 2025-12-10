Officials break ground on $17 million renovations to Castle Hill Library

Elected officials and library staff broke ground on $17 million renovations at the Castle Hill Library on Dec. 8, 2025.

On Dec. 8, the Castle Hill Library broke ground on a $17 million renovation expected to be completed in 2027.

The existing branch at 947 Castle Hill Ave. opened in 1981. The revamped location will have a more open feel with skylights and a large front window at sidewalk level; dedicated spaces for kids, teens and adult learners; new furnishings and technology; upgraded electrical and fire safety systems, and a green roof.

The project is expected to receive LEED silver certification and will also ensure the location is fully ADA-accessible, from the entryway to the restroom.

At the Dec. 8 groundbreaking attended by library staff and elected officials, the building was already stripped down to the ceiling beams, and a garden bed of dirt was placed on the sidewalk for the ceremonial first shovels.

The city’s Department of Design and Construction is leading the renovation project, which was designed by Abruzzo Bodziak Architects with input from local residents.

“I love when we include young people when it comes to the design of our libraries, because we know that these are gems in our community,” Borough President Vanessa Gibson said at the groundbreaking. For residents from babies to seniors, “We’re really giving them safe spaces to learn, grow and thrive,” she said.

Council Member and Majority Leader Amanda Farías allocated $1.5 million towards the renovation, which she called “ground breaking in every sense of the word.”

At the same time, officials acknowledged that the long-term closure will be difficult for residents who depend on the library.

Branch Manager Steven Delacruz said some services were already impacted by the need for major repairs to the building. For instance, the roof sometimes leaked during heavy rains, disrupting the availability of the community room, he said. “Today marks a new beginning for the future of Castle Hill Library.”

During the closure, he said staff will be in the community, bringing library services to schools, senior centers and community organizations, leading weekly Bookmobiles and more.

“While we might not be here inside these walls, we are still out there doing the important work of libraries,” Delacruz said.

In recent years, NYPL has invested more than $230 million in its Bronx branches, according to Anthony W. Marx, president and CEO.

As is expected for Castle Hill, the renovations at the Hunts Point and Melrose branches took years but provided much-needed upgrades for safety and ADA compliance, along with updated technology and offerings.

During the closure, NYPL encourages patrons to visit the following branches: Parkchester Library (1985 Westchester Avenue), Soundview Library (660 Soundview Avenue) and Westchester Square Library (2521 Glebe Avenue).

For more information on Bookmobile offerings, visit the NYPL Castle Hill website.

