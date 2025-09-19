Fernandez provides $25k legislative award to Throggs Neck group to help raise awareness on dangers of fentanyl

(Left to right) New York State Senator Nathalia Fernandez and Archdiocese of New York Drug Abuse Prevention Program Executive Director Christine Cavallucci.

New York State Senator Nathalia Fernandez provided a $25,000 legislative award to the Throggs Neck Community Action Partnership (TNCAP) to help the urban coalition raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl to the Throggs Neck community.

The $25,000 grant supports the TNCAP coalition’s Opioid/Fentanyl Prevention Awareness Campaign in Throggs Neck. Through this grant, TNCAP will be able to continue providing signage and free educational resources to community members.

TNCAP, which is under the auspices of the Archdiocese of New York Drug Abuse Prevention Program (ADAPP), is comprised of 35 organizations that work together to prevent the misuse of fentanyl, alcohol and other substances among youths.

“We are grateful to Senator Fernandez for recently selecting TNCAP to receive a $25,000 legislative award to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl,” ADAPP Executive Director Christine Cavallucci said. “This support ensures that prevention messages will continue reaching residents of the 10465 community through posters displayed in local storefronts.”

TNCAP, which was established in 1998, holds monthly meetings where the 35 organizations plan and collaborate on projects intended to address the diverse needs of the Throggs Neck community. The coalition prides itself on implementing policies and environmental strategies that have positive impacts on residents of this community.

Those interested in learning more about the coalition can call 718-904-1333.