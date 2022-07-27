NYC Parks unveils $2.58M total renovation of Bridge Playground

NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue joined Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, State Sen. Jose M. Serrano, Councilmember Althea Stevens, students from P.S. 11 The Highbridge School, children from the Garden of Learning and Discovery Pre-K Center, and members of the community Monday to cut the ribbon on the completely redesigned and reimagined Bridge Playground in the Bronx.

“Bridge playground has undergone a tremendous transformation, revitalizing the existing elements of the playground, and adding brand new recreational features for the community,” said Donoghue. “This renovation delivers on our commitment to build and invest equitably in our parks and greenspaces, and this playground will serve the residents of this community for decades to come.”

The Bridge Playground reconstruction project has completely renovated the playground with brand new features for the community. As part of the project, several undeveloped spaces of the playground have had amenities added; a new play space for children ages 2-5 has been created; an adult fitness area for strength and cardio workouts has been added; and new benches and drinking fountains have been installed throughout the playground. The basketball courts have also been reconstructed with new backboards and sports coating, and new park security lighting has been added to the park.

“Our local parks and green spaces are so important to our physical health and mental well-being. The newly renovated Bridge Playground will help connect even more people to our parks while ensuring that our community has access to updated equipment and much needed amenities. Many thanks to NYC Parks Commissioner Donoghue and all my colleagues in government who helped to make this possible,” said Serrano.

The $2.58 million Bridge Playground reconstruction project was made possible with $1.57 million from the Office of the Mayor, $500,000 from the Office of the Bronx Borough President and $500,000 from the City Council.

“Playgrounds offer invaluable mental and physical health benefits for children and their families, and I am delighted to see yet another community project completed in New York City through the NYC Parks with the opening of the Bridge Playground,” said U.S Rep. Adriano Espaillat. “Whether enhancing key skills like collaboration, strengthening critical thinking skills, or increasing the frequency at which kids exercise and get fresh air, investing in community spaces like this keeps our children spirited and our families connected.”

Bridge Playground takes its name from the adjacent Washington Bridge and the Alexander Hamilton Bridge, both of which cross the river a short distance to the west and connect Manhattan to the Bronx.