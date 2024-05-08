Community PHOTOS | Bronx Community College hosts one of oldest footraces in NYC By Max Blease Posted on May 8, 2024 A runner makes their way towards the Bronx Community College on May 4, 2024. Photo Max Blease Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox! Bronx Community College (BCC) hosts the 46th Annual Roscoe C. Brown Jr. Hall of Fame 10K, also known as “Run the Bronx,” on Saturday, May 4, 2024. The event also includes a 5k run and a two-mile walk.Photo Max Blease Glorimar Rios attends Run the Bronx to support her friends and her Bronx-based runners group. Run the Bronx was founded in 1978 with 75 runners and has enjoyed community support since.Photo Max Blease Fireman Velazques Raul holds a sign supporting Middle School 363 during Run The Bronx. He calls the kids “the greatest students in the world.” Run the Bronx’s goal of improving health, especially heart health, starts young.Photo Max Blease Bronx residents hand free water bottles to runners during the 46th Annual Roscoe C. Brown Jr. Hall of Fame 10K.Photo Max Blease Luis Solitero participated in Run the Bronx to support veterans. He also stressed that he is running for veterans that can’t, whether they be disabled or deceased. Solitero himself is an U.S. Army veteran.Photo Max Blease For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes About the Author