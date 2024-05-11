PHOTOS | BronxWorks Lifting Lives Gala

Tom Watson, right, presents an award to Brian Crowell, general manager at Bally’s Golf Links at Ferry Point at the BronxWorks annual gala at the New York Botanical Garden on Thursday, May 9, 2024. “We want to be more engaged with the community and we are committed to doing that,” Crowell said. “It’s not just golf, it’s about making a difference and Bally’s is committed to that.”

Photo Paul Frangipane