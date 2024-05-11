PHOTOS | BronxWorks Lifting Lives Gala
Tom Watson, right, presents an award to Brian Crowell, general manager at Bally’s Golf Links at Ferry Point at the BronxWorks annual gala at the New York Botanical Garden on Thursday, May 9, 2024. “We want to be more engaged with the community and we are committed to doing that,” Crowell said. “It’s not just golf, it’s about making a difference and Bally’s is committed to that.”
Photo Paul Frangipane
BronxWorks hosts its annual gala at the New York Botanical Garden on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Eileen Torres, the CEO of BronxWorks, said “If you come to our agency, our hope, our true true hope, is that there is absolutely no wrong door. And families come in all shapes and sizes. Whether they live in the Bronx their entire lives or they just immigrated to the United States, it’s our mission to feed, shelter, teach and support our Bronx neighbors to build a stronger community.” Photo Paul Frangipane
April Horton, regional director for government and external affairs at Verizon and BronxWorks honoree speaks at the organization’s annual gala at the New York Botanical Garden on Thursday, May 9, 2024. “Being acknowledged at the Lifting Up Lives Gala is not just a personal accolade but a testament to the collective effort we’re making to bridge the digital divide in underserved communities,” she said. “Together we’ve been able to provide access to computers, internet connectivity and digital literacy programs empowering individuals with the tools they need to thrive in the digital world.” Photo Paul Frangipane
Tara Cannistraci shares her story about growing up in the Bronx and working with children before becoming a stand up comedian during the BronxWorks annual gala at the New York Botanical Garden on Thursday, May 9, 2024. “I’m here tonight because I know very well what it is to be a child in need, I know what it’s like to work at a school that is in need of everything and I know why BronxWorks is such a necessary organization,” she said. “Why do people discredit us [in the Bronx] so much? I think it’s because they still think it’s the 1970s, which is when BronxWorks really started their work here in our borough. But the Bronx isn’t burning with anything more than the desire to shine as the star of its own show.” Photo Paul Frangipane
Comedian Tara Cannistraci speaks at the BronxWorks annual gala at the New York Botanical Garden on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Photo Paul Frangipane
ABC7 Anchor Pedro Rivera emcees the BronxWorks annual gala at the New York Botanical Garden on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Photo Paul Frangipane
