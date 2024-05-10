Bronx BP hosts Bronx Week Labor Breakfast

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson speaks with labor members during the 2024 Bronx Week Labor Breakfast on Thursday, May 9, 2024.
Photo courtesy Bronx Borough President’s Office
On May 9, Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson hosted this year’s Bronx Week Labor Breakfast. This year’s co-sponsor was LiUNA!
The event honored Jeff Crews, IATSE Local 1; Carl Johnson Jr., Plumbers Local Union No. 1; Victor Nieves, Carpenters Union Local 212; Julio Romero, TWU Local 106; William Woodruff, United Federation of Teachers, as well as having the chair of the state Senate’s labor committee, New York State Sen. Jessica Ramos — as this year’s keynote speaker.
