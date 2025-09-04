Rapes continue to surge across the Bronx, all other major crimes on the decline

While most major crimes trended down year-over-year in the Bronx in August 2025, rapes continued to go up.

While most major crimes have trended down across the Bronx year-over-year during the 28-day period from Aug. 4-31, the lone exception was rapes, which rose drastically, according to the NYPD.

Year-over-year, rapes in the Bronx have gone up 53.8%, from 26 in 2024 to 40 in 2025. The 43rd Precinct, which covers Westchester Avenue, Castle Hill Avenue, White Plains Road and Parkchester, had the biggest increase in cases, from one last year to eight this year.

Grand larcenies had the most significant decline among the major crimes in the borough. Reported cases dropped 7.6%, from 806 in 2024 to 745 in 2025.

The 50th Precinct, which oversees Riverdale, Fieldston, Kingsbridge, Marble Hill and Spuyten Duyvil, had the sharpest drop in grand larcenies, from 60 last year to 41 this year.

The second-largest drop was seen among reported burglaries, which fell 18.7%, from 219 in 2024 to 178 in 2025. While the 43rd Precinct had the biggest jump in rapes, it also saw the steepest decline in burglaries, which dropped from 32 last year to 13 this year.

Both robberies and felony assaults went down by the same amount. Robberies decreased from 411 in 2024 to 372 in 2025, while felony assaults declined from 678 in 2024 to 639 in 2025.

The 47th Precinct, which covers Woodlawn, Wakefield, Williamsbridge, Baychester, Edenwald, Olinville, Fishbay and Woodlawn Cemetery, had the most significant drop in robberies, from 46 last year to 27 this year. The sharpest decline in felony assaults occurred in the 40th Precinct, which covers Port Morris, Mott Haven and Melrose. Cases there decreased from 80 last year to 65 this year.

Vehicle thefts dropped 7.2% year-over-year during the 28-day period, from 400 in 2024 to 371 in 2025. The biggest decline of reported cases was seen within the 52nd Precinct, which oversees Bedford Park, Fordham, Kingsbridge, Norwood, Bronx Park, and University Heights. Vehicle thefts plummeted there from 37 last year to 18 this year.

While murders had the smallest overall decline among major crimes, from 10 in 2024 to 8 in 2025, they also had the highest percentage, at 20%. The most significant fall was experienced by the 40th Precinct, where reported cases went from two last year to none this year.

Six of the seven major crimes trended down in the Bronx year-over-year during the 28-day period, resulting in a large decline in cases. Major crimes in the Bronx decreased 7.73% over this period, from 2,550 in 2024 to 2,353 in 2025.