With the primary polls now open, what does the Bronx ballot look like for voters?

Polls are open as of 6 a.m. on Election Day, Aug. 23, allowing Bronx voters to cast their ballot for U.S. House of Representatives and state Senate primary races around the borough. The polls close at 9 p.m., so this is your last opportunity to get out and vote.

This year, New York state’s primaries were split into two parts: June 28 and Aug. 23.

The Bronx Times will keep you updated throughout the day and will post unofficial election results after the polls close. Results will not be official until they are certified by the city’s Board of Elections.