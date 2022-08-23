Politics

With the primary polls now open, what does the Bronx ballot look like for voters?

By
0
comments
Posted on
voteheresign
A handful of contested elections highlight the Bronx ballot for the second round of summer primaries on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Photo ET Rodriguez

Polls are open as of 6 a.m. on Election Day, Aug. 23, allowing Bronx voters to cast their ballot for U.S. House of Representatives and state Senate primary races around the borough. The polls close at 9 p.m., so this is your last opportunity to get out and vote.

This year, New York state’s primaries were split into two parts: June 28 and Aug. 23.

The Bronx Times will keep you updated throughout the day and will post unofficial election results after the polls close. Results will not be official until they are certified by the city’s Board of Elections.

Who’s on the ballot

Democratic Primary

13th Congressional District: U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat, Michael Hano and Francisco A. Spies

14th Congressional District: U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not facing a primary challenger.

15th Congressional District: U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres is not facing a primary challenger.

16th Congressional District: U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, Catherine Parker, Vedat Gashi and Mark Jaffe. Jaffe has suspended his campaign but his name will still appear on the ballot.

A triple threat: Three candidates challenge Bowman in Wakefield, Westchester Congressional primary

31th Senatorial District: Sen. Robert Jackson, Angel Vasquez, Ruben Dario Vargas and Francesca M. Castellanos

32nd Senatorial District: Sen. Luis Sepúlveda is not facing a primary challenger.

33th Senatorial District: Sen. Gustavo Rivera, Miguelina Camilo

34th Senatorial District: Christian Amato, Nathalia Fernandez and John Perez

Could the flood-prone 34th Senate District primary be won on climate?

36th Senatorial District: Sen. Jamaal Bailey is not facing a primary challenger.

Republican Primary

14th Congressional District: Tina Forte, Desi Joseph Cuellar

There are no Republican primaries in the remaining districts.

Primary winners will face off in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. The early voting period for the general election begins Oct. 29 and runs through Nov. 6.

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC