With the primary polls now open, what does the Bronx ballot look like for voters?

Polls are open as of 6 a.m. on Election Day, Aug. 23, allowing Bronx voters to cast their ballot for U.S. House of Representatives and state Senate primary races around the borough. The polls close at 9 p.m., so this is your last opportunity to get out and vote.
This year, New York state’s primaries were split into two parts: June 28 and Aug. 23.
The Bronx Times will keep you updated throughout the day and will post unofficial election results after the polls close. Results will not be official until they are certified by the city’s Board of Elections.
Who’s on the ballot
Democratic Primary
13th Congressional District: U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat, Michael Hano and Francisco A. Spies
14th Congressional District: U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not facing a primary challenger.
15th Congressional District: U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres is not facing a primary challenger.
16th Congressional District: U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, Catherine Parker, Vedat Gashi and Mark Jaffe. Jaffe has suspended his campaign but his name will still appear on the ballot.
A triple threat: Three candidates challenge Bowman in Wakefield, Westchester Congressional primary
31th Senatorial District: Sen. Robert Jackson, Angel Vasquez, Ruben Dario Vargas and Francesca M. Castellanos
32nd Senatorial District: Sen. Luis Sepúlveda is not facing a primary challenger.
33th Senatorial District: Sen. Gustavo Rivera, Miguelina Camilo
34th Senatorial District: Christian Amato, Nathalia Fernandez and John Perez
Could the flood-prone 34th Senate District primary be won on climate?
36th Senatorial District: Sen. Jamaal Bailey is not facing a primary challenger.
Republican Primary
14th Congressional District: Tina Forte, Desi Joseph Cuellar
There are no Republican primaries in the remaining districts.
Primary winners will face off in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. The early voting period for the general election begins Oct. 29 and runs through Nov. 6.