State Senate District 33 candidate profile: Miguelina Camilo

The following is a Q&A with Miguelina Camilo, candidate for the state’s 33rd Senate District, which encompasses the neighborhoods of Riverdale, Spuyten Duyvil, Fieldston, Norwood, Fordham, Pelham Parkway, Bedford Park, Belmont, Van Nest and portions of Morris Park.

Name: Miguelina Camilo

Age: 36

Occupation: Lawyer

Residence: Riverdale

Party affiliation: Democrat

One thing the average voter doesn’t know about you: “I come from a large family and have about 50 first cousins.”

Q. What is the biggest single issue facing the district?

A. Of the many issues in this district, I believe the biggest is accessible and safe transportation. What we need for more ridership is easier access and we need our modes of transportation to be safe and clean. Throughout the district we see our electeds at work creating greater accessibility to transportation and the 2019 MTA bus redesign program was also successful in giving a greater variety of service to the district including express bus service. With that said, more funding is needed to support these efforts for better infrastructure and to better equip the MTA with meeting the needs of our commuter population.

Q. The Bronx continues to be the leader in unemployment with the highest rate of joblessness of any county in New York state, based on the latest Labor Department data. What can be done to encourage job creation in the borough?

A. I believe we must focus on both workforce development and also encourage entrepreneurship by supporting our small businesses. We saw during the pandemic, that 40% of our businesses in NYC closed their doors in part because we did not have the mechanisms of support in place for them to manage through a crisis. I know first hand the barriers of communication and understanding that only harm our small business owners who sacrifice so much for the sake of supporting their families — they deserve more. I would prioritize assisting them in receiving supportive funding, building better access to information, creating more opportunities for entrepreneurship and advocating for more representation through MWBEs (Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprises).

Q. The state Legislature has been reluctant to address its bail reform laws that were enacted in 2020, despite repeated calls from law enforcement, business owners and even some Democrats, most notably Mayor Eric Adams. With the perception that New York City has become “soft on crime,” what do you think should be done so that residents of this city feel safe?

A. People want to feel safe and it is incumbent on our elected officials to take a unified stance on that issue. I believe the right approach is to emphasize community policing and one of my biggest passions is working with our youth and creating more opportunities for them to stay on a path of bettering their lives. I do have a record of working in youth programming and I have worked as a mentor for diversion programs in the courts, like Bronx Connect, and honestly feel that we can make such a huge impact by working with and mentoring our youth. We must work in partnership with law enforcement and all levels of government so we can achieve a better balance of holding bad actors accountable while at the same time creating more opportunities for our youth and community to have positive interactions with law enforcement.

Q. How would you structure health care in the state; do you support universal health care?

A. It is a reality that the communities such as the one I come from do not have the benefit of health insurance or access to necessary, adequate health care. COVID-19 showed how much more work there is to do to end deep-seated inequities in health care, especially among the poor and people of color. The Bronx is home to some elite health facilities and yet there is a lack of access that legislation like the New York Health Act seeks to address. I am in favor of the best coverage for the most number of people and, while the act seeks to provide universal health care for all, the single-payer tax system creates a sliding tax base for different income levels and there are many variables. This leaves for question the state’s ability to reduce provider payment rates and administrative expenses, and the response of high-income residents facing new taxes.

Q. The pandemic exposed what has been a looming mental health crisis. What steps would you take to address mental health in this state from a legislative standpoint and does it require additional funding?

A. I would advocate and support more efforts to have more mental health professionals in key hubs in our community like our schools and our courts. I understand that many lower income communities do not have access to information or availability to have assessments early on before symptoms go untreated for too long causing collateral effects like loss of employment, housing or contact with the criminal justice system.

Q. What differentiates you from your opponent and how would you better serve your constituents, if elected?

A. Really it is not about who is the better candidate among us but who is the best candidate for this district. District 33 deserves a representative in Albany who has roots in this district, who has been in the community on the streets and who has a record of giving back. I stand on my merits of having a record as a community attorney, taking on leadership roles amongst attorneys, as a mentor. I believe that I am that breath of fresh air for our communities that have been stifled. I also have the support of leaders that we trust, who trust me, and I have the ability to build coalitions to bring more resources to this district.

-compiled by Bronx Times staff