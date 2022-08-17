Could the flood-prone 34th Senate District primary be won on climate?

This summer’s hectic redistricting cycle left New York’s 34th District without an incumbent senator — incumbent Alessandra Biaggi is challenging for the U.S. House seat in the 17th Congressional District — leaving an opening for Assemblymember Nathalia Fernandez, political strategist Christian Amato, a former Biaggi staffer, and John Perez, a perennial candidate.

Now in the homestretch of the Aug. 23 primaries, Democratic candidates of the remade 34th District — comprised of a chunk of east Bronx constituencies as well as the Pelhams and portions of the city of New Rochelle into Westchester — hope to appeal to a variety of voters over a common thread affecting them: climate change.

The intensity of rainstorms in recent years has caused mass flooding in Bronx and Westchester waterfront communities, with City Island often bearing the brunt of flooding and Westchester residents of the 34th still feeling the financial effects of Hurricane Ida almost a year later.

A 2021 report by the Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change has warned that the intensity and prevalence of 100-year storms are expected to increase, and some voters of the 34th District have told the Bronx Times that each storm brings flooding that overwhelms their properties and streetways with no relief from the city or state to fix outdated infrastructure.

According to riskfactor.com, which assesses multiyear flood risks across the nation, 9,690 properties in the Bronx — with roughly 2,000 properties in the 34th District — are likely to be severely affected by flooding over the next 30 years.

And the climate challenges don’t stop there as a July sinkhole in Morris Park caught viral attention and lead to disrupted service for residents, pollution from municipal and industrial discharges, stormwater runoff and streambank erosion affecting waterways.

“The worst effects of climate change are already visible,” said Fernandez, who lives in Morris Park. “Throughout the world and right here in our own neighborhood. Residents of the Bronx and Westchester should not have to expect destruction and flooding with each summer storm. They should not have to worry about how they will get to work or pick up their kids from school when transportation routes are blocked off due to flooding.”

As she seeks a promotion to the state Legislature’s upper chamber, Fernandez — who is being backed by the Bronx Democratic Party — says she has a plan ready, if elected, to combat the district’s climate woes. The assemblymember is calling for increased climate infrastructure on the waterfront coastlines, the passage of a bill she co-sponsored in the Assembly to electrify the city’s vehicle fleet by 2040 and climate resiliency grants for homeowners.

“As a leader of this district, I cannot stand by and allow this to happen. We need to implement long-term solutions against the effects of climate change,” Fernandez, 34, said. “In order to save the communities we call home, I am advocating for modernized and climate-resilient infrastructure as well as greener, sustainable energy sources. Now is the time for bold and immediate action, and I am ready to make that happen.”