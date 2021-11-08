De Blasio unveils update on new blueprint to combat extreme weather in NYC

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Mayor Bill de Blasio released the first monthly update Friday to “The New Normal: Combatting Storm-Related Extreme Weather in New York City,” a landmark report that provides NYC with a new blueprint to prepare for and respond to extreme weather.

Based on report findings, New York City has already enhanced outreach to vulnerable areas, launched new emergency communications protocols, taken action to protect New Yorkers in basement apartments and started key infrastructure improvements.

A copy of the monthly update can be found here.

“We know that climate change is happening now, and we have the blueprint we need to act,” de Blasio said. “Since Hurricane Ida, we’ve made drastic improvements to infrastructure, data collection, emergency communications systems, and basement apartments. We are on the right path when it comes to responding to the climate crisis and keeping New Yorkers safe.”

The report also highlights how these new improvements improved response on Oct. 25 and 26 to an instance of heavy rainfall in the city.

Key progress in the month since Hurricane Ida include:

New Emergency Communications plan

Releasing RFP for “Rainboots on the Ground” program

100 warning signs installed on flood-prone roadways for drivers

Finished fixing drainage on a community driveway in East Elmhurst, expanding to 40 total locations

13 Flood Net Sensors installed and expansion imminent

Increasing frequency of cleaning catch basins

Providing 10,000 sandbags to residents

New NYPD protocols for basement unit evacuations

New working group for Basement Apartment Conversion Program

“While we can’t control the weather, we can be proactive and innovative in how we adapt and respond to it,” said Jainey Bavishi, director of the Mayor’s Office of Climate Resiliency. “That’s exactly what we’re doing in New York City. By modernizing our buildings and infrastructure, utilizing green solutions, raising awareness around flood risk, and leveraging the latest science and technology, we can protect residents, businesses, and communities from the threat of extreme weather while continuing our ongoing fight against climate change.”