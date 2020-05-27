Mayor to hold COVID-19 charity event with DJ David Guetta

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Building off of DJ David Guetta’s performance in Miami last month, which raised more than $750,000 for COVID-19 relief charities, Guetta will go live from New York City this weekend.

On May 30, Mayor Bill de Blasio will partner with the Grammy-Award winning DJ to raise money for the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City’s COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund and other charities with a United At Home NYC live stream performance.

“We are facing some of the most challenging times in our City’s history, but the support we have felt from across the world has helped us get through,” de Blasio said. “I am grateful to David Guetta for this collaboration and dedication to raising funds to keep New Yorkers healthy and safe. We may not be able to come together physically, but New York remains united through art and music.”

Guetta’s performance will begin after the daily 7 p. m. clap for front line and health care workers and can be viewed live on social media through the DJ’s Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch channels. The stream will feature guest appearances from New York City first responders along with other special surprise guests. New Yorkers are encouraged watch this performance safely from home.

Viewers will have the opportunity to donate to the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City during the performance to help support New Yorkers struggling during the pandemic.

Chaired by First Lady Chirlane McCray, the Mayor’s Fund is New York City’s official fundraising arm for COVID-19 relief and has raised nearly $40 million to assist vulnerable populations including front line healthcare workers and essential staff, immigrant communities and survivors of domestic and gender-based violence, among others. For more information, please visit davidguetta.com.

“I’m excited to announce I will host another live stream to raise money for charity and help battle the virus,” Guetta said. “New York is one of my favorite cities and it’s an honor to be able to do something to help the city during this difficult time. We’re planning something special that can be enjoyed from homes around the world. As a DJ, the crowd is the most important part of any show and even though we can’t be together in a club or at a festival, we can use this time to come together in new ways and help those who need it most.”

United At Home NYC was conceived and co-produced by the Charity Guys and all production costs related to the performance will be generously funded by Major League Soccer, Heineken and Guetta. The city plans to stage additional live stream performances in the future for New Yorkers to enjoy at home.