Preston High School teacher receives Guy Stella Excellence in Teaching Award

Teacher award
Stephanie Mozzone pictured with Josephine Fanelli, president of FIAME and principal of St. Theresa School.
Photo courtesy Preston High School

Preston High School teacher Stephanie Mozzone (’10) was honored at the 2024 FIAME Awards Dinner Dance on Friday, April 12, as the recipient of the Guy Stella Excellence in Teaching Award.

Surrounded by family, friends and coworkers, Mozzone accepted the honor for her dedication to her students. In addition to her role as a foreign language and English teacher, Mozzone also serves as director of the Preston Scholars Program, moderator of the Spanish Honor Society and co-moderator of the Step Team.

