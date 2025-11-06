Editorial: Preston High School hosts multilingual Holy Rosary prayer service

In honor of October as the month of the Holy Rosary, the Preston High School community gathered in prayer for a special multilingual Rosary service. Reflecting the rich cultural diversity of the school, students and staff were invited to pray a Hail Mary in a language other than English.
The prayer was recited in Albanian, American Sign Language, Bulgarian, French, Gaelic, German, Italian, Latin, Malagasy, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog, Ukrainian and Vietnamese — a powerful testament to the global heritage represented within the Preston community.