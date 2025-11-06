Editorial: Preston High School hosts multilingual Holy Rosary prayer service

Mrs. Dekajlo, Theology Department Chairperson, lighting a candle for each Hail Mary prayed. This meaningful celebration highlighted Preston High School’s deep commitment to faith, inclusion and cultural appreciation.

In honor of October as the month of the Holy Rosary, the Preston High School community gathered in prayer for a special multilingual Rosary service. Reflecting the rich cultural diversity of the school, students and staff were invited to pray a Hail Mary in a language other than English.

The prayer was recited in Albanian, American Sign Language, Bulgarian, French, Gaelic, German, Italian, Latin, Malagasy, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog, Ukrainian and Vietnamese — a powerful testament to the global heritage represented within the Preston community.