Preston HS receives $30,000 gift from Preston Center of Compassion fundraiser

(Left to right) Preston Center of Compassion Executive Director Sr. Patty Warner, Preston Center of Compassion Board President Patricia Bisesto, Preston High School Principal Jennifer Connolly and Preston High School Senior Director of Recruitment and Development Cristina Fragale.
Photo courtesy of Preston High School

Preston High School, in the Throggs Neck section of the Bronx, is proud to announce a generous donation of $30,053 from the Preston Center of Compassion (PCC).

Each August, PCC hosts a fundraiser that has supported many meaningful initiatives over the years, including the purchase of a program bus and a chair lift for the RDC.

This year, Sr. Patty Warner, Executive Director of PCC, along with the Board of Trustees, led by President Patricia Bisesto, chose to honor Jennifer Connolly and Preston High School. In recognition, they dedicated the net proceeds of the event to benefit Preston, making a lasting investment in the school’s mission and students.

