Soon-to-be Preston High School graduates Danielle DeMattia and Christa Petriello were both awarded the FIAME scholarship. The Forum of Italian American Educators gives an annual scholarship to a graduating senior to be used in college.

Both DeMattia and Petriello were presented with their award at the annual Scholarship Award Celebration on Thursday, May 2, alongside the other scholarship recipients Landon Lynch from Fordham Prep and Antonio Orecchio Jr. from Salesian High School.