Police & Fire

President’s Day weekend shootout in Highbridge leaves one injured: police

By
0
comments
Posted on
A shootout took place last week in the Bronx at West 170 Street and Edward L Grant Highway that left one man in the hospital.
File photo

President’s Day weekend was a bloody one in the Bronx as a group of men decided to spray bullets sending one man to the hospital.

According to the NYPD, on Feb. 18, there was a dispute among members of a large group in the vicinity of West 170 Street and Edward L Grant Highway around 4 a.m. Suddenly, the argument escalated to violence when three men allegedly pulled out handguns and began shooting multiple rounds.

A 26-year-old male was struck in his right thigh. One shooter fled on foot and the others in a SUV. EMS transported the victim in stable condition to Lincoln Hospital.

The NYPD told the Bronx Times motive is not known and it is unknown if the victim was the target. Police also said, as of Tuesday, no one had been arrested.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn’t reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he’s also a Mets fan. So, “Sorry Bronxites.”

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC