President’s Day weekend shootout in Highbridge leaves one injured: police

President’s Day weekend was a bloody one in the Bronx as a group of men decided to spray bullets sending one man to the hospital.

According to the NYPD, on Feb. 18, there was a dispute among members of a large group in the vicinity of West 170 Street and Edward L Grant Highway around 4 a.m. Suddenly, the argument escalated to violence when three men allegedly pulled out handguns and began shooting multiple rounds.

A 26-year-old male was struck in his right thigh. One shooter fled on foot and the others in a SUV. EMS transported the victim in stable condition to Lincoln Hospital.

The NYPD told the Bronx Times motive is not known and it is unknown if the victim was the target. Police also said, as of Tuesday, no one had been arrested.

