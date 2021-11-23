Group of 4 wanted for multiple BB gun shootings: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Bronx detectives are looking for a group of men responsible for multiple BB gun shootings in the borough.

The first incident occurred Nov. 3, at 10:50 p.m., when the shooters walked up to a fruit stand in front of 3764 White Plains Road. Then, while recording on a cellphone, they pulled out a BB gun and popped the 73-year-old male employee in the face.

The senior citizen was taken by EMS to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

Five days later the scoundrels struck again. On Nov. 8, they walked up to a 37-year-old male MTA train conductor on the southbound “2” train platform of the East 219th Street subway station. Suddenly, things turned violent as they pulled out a BB gun and shot him in the face before fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained a laceration to the face and was removed by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital.

