Group of 4 wanted for multiple BB gun shootings: NYPD

The suspects wanted by police for multiple BB gun shootings in the Bronx.
Screenshot courtesy NYPD

Bronx detectives are looking for a group of men responsible for multiple BB gun shootings in the borough.

The first incident occurred Nov. 3, at 10:50 p.m., when the shooters walked up to a fruit stand in front of 3764 White Plains Road. Then, while recording on a cellphone, they pulled out a BB gun and popped the 73-year-old male employee in the face.

The senior citizen was taken by EMS to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

Five days later the scoundrels struck again. On Nov. 8, they walked up to a 37-year-old male MTA train conductor on the southbound “2” train platform of the East 219th Street subway station. Suddenly, things turned violent as they pulled out a BB gun and shot him in the face before fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained a laceration to the face and was removed by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital. 

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. 

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn’t reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he’s also a Mets fan. So, “Sorry Bronxites.”

