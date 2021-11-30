Police & Fire

Teen charged in multiple BB gun assaults

One of several suspects was arrested for multiple BB gun shootings in the Bronx earlier this month.
A 14-year-old boy was arrested last week for his allegedly involvement in multiple BB gun assaults in the borough.

On Nov. 23, the teen was charged with four counts of assault and two counts of criminal possesion of a weapon.

The first incident occurred Nov. 3 at 10:50 p.m., when the shooters walked up to a fruit stand in front of 3764 White Plains Road. Then, while recording on a cellphone, they pulled out a BB gun and popped the 73-year-old male employee in the face. The senior citizen was taken by EMS to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

Five days later the group struck again. On Nov. 8, they walked up to a 37-year-old male MTA train conductor on the southbound “2” train platform of the East 219th Street subway station. Suddenly, things turned violent as they pulled out a BB gun and shot him in the face before fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained a laceration to the face and was removed by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital. 

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

