Column: It’s time to fulfill the potential of the Bronx General Post Office

On 149th Street and Grand Concourse, not far from the Bronx Economic Development Corporation’s office in the Courthouse, sits the historic Bronx General Post Office. This office is nearly 100 years old, has a beautiful Art Deco exterior and takes up an entire city block in a very busy area of the Bronx; Hostos Community College and Cardinal Hayes High School, as well as Lincoln Hospital, are on the same street. Just steps away are small business bakeries and restaurants, the upcoming Hip Hop Museum, brand new housing and the 149th Street station for the 2, 4 and 5 trains.

According to Crain’s, the post office was sold by Youngwoo & Associates to Maddd Equities for $44 million. The city had selected Maddd Equities to redevelop the Kingsbridge Armory earlier this year. This new project on the corner of 149th Street and the Grand Concourse has the potential for massive influence on the students, residents and visitors of the area. This is a pivotal development and could be a key step forward for the Bronx.

Currently, the building houses the neighborhood post office. While it is a large space, it cannot be used for greater United States Postal Service purposes because the sorting equipment would take up too much space for a protected historical landmark.

Popular Cuban restaurant and event space Zona de Cuba occupies the rooftop, which brings some life to the place – but there could be more. It is crucial that the redevelopment by Maddd Equities serves the people who bring the most foot traffic to the neighborhood: students, hospital visitors, commuters and the like.

There is also potential for the historical murals, which are in good condition nearly 90 years after being painted, to be open for viewing. This could also be an excellent opportunity to demonstrate the Bronx’s rich artistic history to the borough’s visitors and the nearby students.

As this project develops, we look forward to seeing how it may positively impact the surrounding community. Each space in our borough should support those who spend time here, so we can ensure that every day spent in the Bronx is a good one.

