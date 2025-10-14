Ponce Bank celebrates 12 graduates from its Small Business Bootcamp

Ponce Bank recently celebrated 12 graduates from its Small Business Bootcamp, which is designed to equip local small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with the tools necessary for their growth and success.

This free bootcamp reflects Ponce Bank’s commitment to fostering economic opportunity, expand financial inclusion and strengthen the neighborhoods where it serves.

Three graduates from the Small Business Bootcamp’s four cohorts, which include the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and New Jersey, were recognized and presented with growth awards. The awarded funds for these local business owners were made possible through a collaboration with Fiserv.

Thanks to support from the Business Outreach Center Network, Ponce Bank’s Small Business Bootcamp has emerged as a pipeline for entrepreneurs across New York City to gain access to education and capital. The mission of the Business Outreach Center Network is to improve the economic prospects of traditionally underserved groups.

“We are incredibly proud to be engaged partners with Ponce Bank and Fiserv as we join to support and celebrate the success of the Ponce Small Business Bootcamp Series 1 participants. This graduation serves as a milestone for the inspiring entrepreneurs who participated, pitched their businesses and earned well-deserved recognition and awards,” Business Outreach Center Network Executive Director Nancy Carin said.

“We’re excited to continue working closely with Ponce Bank and Fiserv to empower small businesses and create lasting opportunities that drive economic growth in our communities.”

The Bronx awards were $7,500 for ATB Party Supplies owner Jacquay Wilder, $5,000 for WitchWork owner Aly Kravets and $2,500 for Tiffany Harrison Coaching owner Tiffany Harrison.

Brooklyn awards included $7,500 for Sourcery Foods Inc. owner Bhavna Kolakluri, $5,000 for Tribe and Oak owners Taylor Tankson and Kareem Wallace and $2,500 for Kidault Kar owner Liz Shepard.

For Queens, $7,500 went to Hand in Hand Therapy owner Magdala Noel, $5,000 to Tiny Home Solutions owner Jadyn Harkness and $2,500 to the Flourish Compass owner Ambeka Khadse.

For the Manhattan and New Jersey cohort, $7,500 was given to Bklyn Bar Soap owner Tamika Lewis, $5,000 to Harlem Baking Company owner Charles Devigne and $2,500 to B Elite LLC owner Paris Wilmott.

“Small Businesses are the beating hearts of our communities, providing jobs, cultural diversity and aspiration to so many of our customers,” CEO and Ponce Bank President Carlos Naudon said. “We’re proud to support these emerging community leaders in their journey through this powerful educational initiative.”

Since its launch in 2020, Ponce Bank’s Small Business Bootcamp has guided over 2,740 participants through interactive sessions on business planning, accounting, access to capital and small business banking. The Small Business Bootcamp is a natural extension of Ponce Bank’s role as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and Minority Depository Institution (MDI). Ponce Bank helps entrepreneurs, many from traditionally underserved backgrounds, make thriving enterprises from ideas.

This Small Business Bootcamp introduced a pitch training component. Through this part of the program, participants were able to prepare and present their business pitches to judges, who then determined the recipients of each award.

Entrepreneurs in the program’s most recent series participated in a four-session curriculum, which culminated in an in-person graduation, where the participants pitched their ideas to the judges. The participants also had the opportunity to connect with mentors.

“Our collaboration with Ponce Bank and the success of their Bootcamp for small businesses demonstrates how strategic community programs can equip entrepreneurs with the tools, resources and networks they need to grow and thrive,” Fiserv Head of Corporate Social Responsibility Neil Wilcox said. “At Fiserv, we believe strong partnerships can help unlock new pathways to economic mobility and financial inclusion. Together, we can close the wealth gap and expand access to capital for small businesses, which strengthens communities across the country.”