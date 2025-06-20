Ponce Bank and CUNY partner to award scholarships to 14 undergraduates

Ponce Bank and the City University of New York (CUNY) have teamed up to award 14 scholarships to undergraduate students from low- and moderate-income communities. The students attend one of the 12 CUNY senior or community colleges throughout New York City.

The Ponce Bank Scholars Program aims to help students pursue their education, achieve their dreams, and contribute to a stronger, more vibrant New York City. Each of the 14 scholarship recipients received between $1,000 and $2,500 in financial aid.

“Ponce Bank is honored to champion this important scholarship program and to stand alongside CUNY in supporting students’ educational journeys,” Ponce Bank President and CEO Carlos P. Naudon said. “We do not just provide funding; we invest in dreams, futures and the shared success of our communities.”

Several of this year’s scholarship recipients are the first in their families to attend college. All 14 of them are dedicated to trying to make a difference, both within their communities and across New York City.

“A sound education lays the groundwork for any successful career or vocation,” Ponce Bank Executive Vice President and Chief External Affairs Officer Madeline V. Marquez said. “Our scholars reflect the resilience and brilliance of New York City, and we are proud to support them as they work to reach their full potential and uplift their communities.”

The 2025 Ponce Bank Scholars Program recipients are Aashir Ali and Justin Mehehal of the City College of New York, Nariba Cintron of Brooklyn College, Cynthia Bongo and Minerva Ramirez Sencion of Hostos Community College, Sabrina Grimaldi of LaGuardia Community College and John Jay College, Genesis Almonte of Lehman College, Mohamed Barry of Guttman Community College, Manuela Mendez of John Jay College, Alicia Leon of Bronx Community College, Sukhrob Ulugmuratov of Kingsborough Community College, Shakima Bullock of Medgar Evers College, Youssef Nassar of Queensborough Community College and Monisha Sherpa of Queens York College.

“The scholarship from Ponce Bank has helped me complete my associate’s degree on time with no financial holds preventing me from receiving my degree,” Ramirez Sencion said. “Receiving this gift is one of many first steps toward receiving my bachelor’s degree, interning at a great company in the future and launching careers in the fields I am passionate about.”

“As I look to the future, I am filled with a sense of hope and anticipation,” Almonte said. “I know that the journey ahead will not be without its challenges, but I am confident that the skills and knowledge I’ve acquired, combined with the support of organizations like Ponce Bank, will enable me to overcome any obstacle and achieve my goals. Thank you for your continued support and encouragement.”

“I am deeply inspired by the generosity of donors like Ponce Bank, and I hope one day to pay it forward by supporting students like me,” Leon said. “Once again, thank you for your support. This scholarship is making a real difference in my life, and I will continue to work hard to honor the faith you have shown in me.”

“This scholarship is really meaningful to me. It’s a reminder that there are people who believe in students like me and want me to succeed,” Bongo said. “I’m truly grateful for this support, and it motivates me to keep working towards my dreams. Thank you.”