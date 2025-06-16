Ponce Bank president and CEO awarded 2025 Ellis Island Medal of Honor for embodying American dream

Ponce Bank President and CEO Carlos Naudon has been named a recipient of the prestigious 2025 Ellis Island Medal of Honor, recognizing his lasting contributions to business, community service, and immigrant advocacy.

Naudon was among this year’s honorees from across the fields of business, education, entertainment, public service, philanthropy, media, healthcare, sports, and U.S. defense. He was recognized for exemplifying the American dream—an achievement shaped by his journey from Santiago, Chile, to the Bronx.

Naudon immigrated to the United States at age 13 in 1964 and rose to become a prominent figure in regional banking. Under his leadership, Ponce Bank has grown into a vital financial institution serving working-class and immigrant communities across New York. In the Bronx, he is widely admired not only for his professional accomplishments but for his tireless support of immigrant families striving to build better lives.

“I am deeply honored to be among the individuals recognized with this prestigious award,” Naudon said. “The immigrant experience is one that needs to be both acknowledged and championed. The contributions of immigrants from around the globe have shaped this country into something unique and envied. I’m proud to be among this honored group, and to do what I can to support the communities where I live and work.”

When Naudon arrived in the United States, he knew very little English. He wound up working a series of jobs to help support his family, while also working to learn English. His hard work paid off, with Naudon graduating from the University of Maryland with a bachelor’s degree in economics and computer science.

After serving in a military training program and working at Xerox in Rochester, Naudon earned his MBA from the University of Rochester. He also earned his CPA while working for the professional services network PwC. After earning his MBA, Naudon entered the banking field and earned a law degree from Brooklyn Law School.

In 1984, Carlos Naudon founded the financial consulting firm Banking Spectrum, along with his own law practice. Over the years, he went on to launch and successfully sell several other businesses, further establishing his reputation as a dynamic entrepreneur. Naudon has also served on the boards of both public companies and nonprofit organizations, earning recognition as a visionary business leader with deep expertise in law and accounting.

Naudon was named a director at Ponce Bank in 2014. In 2015, he was appointed President and Chief Operating Officer– before going on to take the top job.

Ponce Bank currently has more than $3 billion in assets and $500 million in capital. Investments in low-to-moderate-income neighborhoods in New York and Northern New Jersey account for nearly three-quarters of the loans given out by Ponce Bank.

The Ellis Island Medals of Honor have been awarded annually since 1986. Previous winners include former United States presidents, Supreme Court Justices, Nobel Prize-winners, captains of industry and more. The full list of the 2025 winners can be found at eihonors.org/eimoh2025.

The medal is recognized by both Houses of Congress as one of the most prestigious honors in the country. Recipients are annually listed in the Congressional Record.

“Tonight, as we celebrate our shared history and the contributions of immigrants past and present, let us also commit to creating a better future,” Ellis Island Honors Society Chairman Nasser J. Kazeminy said. “Because when we stand together, we honor Ellis Island and ensure that the American dream remains within reach for every one of us. As beneficiaries of America’s promise, each of us carries a sacred responsibility to open doors wider, lift voices higher and light the path forward for generations to come.”