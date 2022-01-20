Police fatally shoot Wakefield burglary suspect

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The month’s non-stop violence continued in the Bronx today when an armed 27-year-old man, with three prior arrests, was shot dead by police after he broke into a home in Wakefield.

According to the NYPD’s Chief of Department Kenneth E. Corey, around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the 47th Precinct responded to a 911 call of an intruder at a residence at East 224th Street and Bronx Boulevard. Upon arrival, police quickly encountered a man with a gun in the apartment.

They ordered him to drop the weapon, but he refused, police said. One officer then attempted to use a taser, but the suspect ran into a nearby bedroom and jumped out a window.

“Responding officers pursued the individual, still with a gun in his hand, into the street, across a park, winding up next to the Bronx River, all while repeatedly commanding the male to drop his gun,” Corey said.

The suspect then turned towards the officers with his gun pointed at them and the cops discharged multiple rounds, striking him in the torso and arm. The bullets did not stop him, and he then jumped into the Bronx River.

The cops rescued him, and he was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. A 9-millimeter handgun was recovered from the Bronx River, which cops believed was the suspect’s.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.