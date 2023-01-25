Police Blotter: NYPD activity filed for the week of Jan. 22

-The following are crime reports and arrests filed by the NYPD’s police precincts in the Bronx.

40th Precinct

— On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Shalane Lowe, 34, an off-duty NYPD communications technician, was arrested within the confines of the 40th Precinct and charged with assault and harassment.

41st Precinct

— On Thursday, Jan. 19, at approximately 8:50 p.m., an unknown individual was operating a gray Jeep Renegade westbound on Longwood Avenue, At the same time, a group of individuals was exiting the Police Athletic League located at 991 Longwood Ave. As the group was lingering in the front of the location, the Jeep made a turn to travel back eastbound on Longwood Avenue from Kelly Street. The individual parked the Jeep in the vicinity of Beck Street and Longwood Avenue, exited the vehicle, and proceeded to run across the street on foot. The individual displayed a firearm and discharged it approximately three times into the group of individuals.

Two victims were struck as a result. A 15-year-old male identified as Josue Lopez-Ortega sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln where he was later pronounced deceased. Another 16-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.

The individual who discharged the firearm then fled back into the Jeep and was last seen operating it eastbound on Longwood Avenue.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to called the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

— On Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m., Darrell Wallace — a 47-year-old NYC Corrections employee — was arrested and charged with criminal possession of narcotics and promoting prison contraband.

44th Precinct

— On Sunday, Jan. 22, at approximately 5:20 p.m., an unidentified male individual entered Aoasan Deli, located at 1040 Grant Ave., and went behind the counter and removed an undetermined amount of cash from the cash register. The male individual then fled on foot to parts unknown. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

The individual is described as a male, with dark complexion, approximately 30-40 years of age, medium build, with black hair and last seen wearing a black hoodie jacket, blue jeans and black boots.

— On Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10:36 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the vicinity of 1121 Morris Ave. Upon arrival, officers observed two males with gunshot wounds. The first victim, a 29-year-old male, sustained a gunshot wound to the left arm and was removed by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition. The second victim, a 33-year-old male, sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach and was transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln where he was pronounced deceased.

Pursuant to an ongoing investigation, it was discovered that there were two additional victims as a result of this incident. The third victim, a 30-year-old male, was discovered by officers with a gunshot wound to the lower back in the vicinity of Sherman Avenue and East 167 Street. EMS responded and transported this aided male to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition. The fourth victim, a 24-year-old male, was transported by private means to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem in stable condition. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

The identification of the deceased is pending family notification.

— On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Leonard Thalease, 40, of Garden Street, was arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a homicide that occurred on May 14, 2022.

On that date, at 2 a.m.,police responded to a call of a person shot inside Joyce Kilmer Park, located at the corner of East 161 Street and Grand Concourse within the confines of the 44 Precinct. Officers found a 27-year-old male, Miguel Rodriguez, unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head. EMS responded and transported the male to NYC Health + Hospitals / Lincoln, where Rodriguez was pronounced deceased.

— Police are looking to identify an individual in connection with a robbery. It was reported to police that on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 2:17 a.m., an unidentified male individual jumped over a fence located in the rear of 1382 Shakespeare Ave. and entered the commercial building through a basement door. The individual removed five boxes filled with chemical cleaning supplies worth an estimated $500. The individual then returned a second time, where he removed a floor cleaning machine worth an estimated $2,500. The individual fled on foot in an unknown direction and remains at large.

— On Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 8:51 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a male shot at the rear of 4057 Pratt Ave. Upon arrival, officers observed a 21-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS responded and transported the aided male to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced deceased. There are no arrests as of press time and the investigation remains ongoing.

The deceased male was identified as Nicholas Lewis, who resided at that location.

— On Saturday, Jan. 7, at approximately 4:35 a.m., an unknown individual displayed a firearm and discharged it at a Mercedes Benz sedan traveling westbound on East 168 Street, striking the rear of the vehicle. The 30-year-old male operator of the vehicle was not injured. The armed individual fled the location to parts unknown.

The individual being sought is described as a male with a medium complexion, medium build, a beard and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a light gray hat, a gray hooded sweatshirt with a white Nike logo on the front, blue jeans and white sneakers. The individual was last seen walking a light brown dog.

45th Precinct

— On Monday, Jan. 23, at approximately 4:18 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of an aided, unconscious male inside of 1447 Doris St. Prior to the arrival of police, EMS responded to the location and transported an unconscious and unresponsive 15-year-old male to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced deceased. Further investigation revealed the male victim had sustained trauma to the neck area. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. A 28-year-old male is being questioned in regard to this incident.

The deceased has been identified as 15-year-old Corde Scott.

47th Precinct

— On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Baroney Lewis, a 45-year-old male, was arrested in connection to the Oct. 22, 2022 homicide of 62-year-old Russell Scott Wells. Scott Wells was found, unconscious and unresponsive last fall near 763 E. 291 St. with a gunshot wound to his head.

Baroney was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes