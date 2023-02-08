Police Blotter: NYPD activity filed for the week of Feb. 6

-The following are crime reports and arrests filed by the NYPD’s police precincts in the Bronx.

42nd Precinct

— On Monday, Feb. 6 at approximately 1:44 a.m., officers on patrol from the 44th Precinct were alerted to an aided, unconscious male in front of 1115 Boston Road. Upon investigation, officers observed a 56-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with a laceration to the forehead. EMS responded to the location and transported the aided male to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced deceased. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the deceased will be released pending proper family notification.

— On Feb. 5, 18-year-old Neville Pinkston was arrested and charged in connection with a homicide that occurred on Jan. 24.

At 10:58 p.m. on that date, police responded to a 911 call of a male shot inside an apartment located at 1285 Washington Ave. Upon arrival, officers observed a 25-year-old male, later identified as Randell Timber, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the head. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

43rd Precinct

— On Jan. 29, at approximately 1:55 p.m., FDNY responded to and extinguished a fire at 1211 Evergreen Ave. A 27-year-old male, Andoukarim Sakolly, was found deceased at the scene. A 15-year-old female has been charged with murder, assault, arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

— On Feb. 1, a 14-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection with a bus shooting that occurred on Jan. 21.

On that date, at 5:52 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of shots fired on an MTA bus in the vicinity of the Clason Point NYCHA development, located at Story and Metcalf avenues. Upon arrival, officers observed a 17-year-old male onboard a Bx5 bus with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS responded and transported the aided male to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi in critical but stable condition.

The 14-year-old male has been charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal use of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals in connection to an assault that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 22.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., the victim, a 15-year-old male, was walking in front of 1750 E. 172 St., when two unidentified individuals slashed the victim in the face with a cutting instrument. The unidentified individuals fled in a white sedan to parts unknown. The victim was removed to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

44th Precinct

— The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual in connection to a forcible touching incident which occurred on Jan. 20.

It was reported to police that at approximately 9 p.m., the victim, a 17-year-old female, was walking in front of 1353 Jerome Ave. when an unknown male individual approached her and touched her buttocks. The individual then fled on foot. There were no reported injuries as a result of this incident.

The individual is described as male, dark complexion, 6’2” in height and believed to be in his 40s.

— On Tuesday, Jan. 31, at approximately 10:37 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of an aided individual inside of 131 W. 169 St. Upon arrival, officers observed a 62-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, within a basement apartment, with trauma to the head. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the aided male deceased at the scene. A 51-year-old male was taken into custody from the vicinity of the incident location.

On Feb. 1, the incident was officially labeled a homicide and the person of interest, Angelo Miranda, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

— Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual in connection to an assault on a police officer that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

At 5:10 p.m., police officers observed a black Mercedez Benz (with Pennsylvania plates) disobey a steady red light while at the corner of East 173 Street and Clay Avenue. When the officers attempted a lawful car stop, the vehicle fled the scene and struck one of the officers, causing minor injuries to his knee, hands and back. The male individual also struck approximately five vehicles, two parked/occupied vehicles and three parked/unoccupied vehicles with no other reported injuries. The officer was removed to Columbian Presbyterian Hospital for his injuries and was treated and released. The vehicle was found abandoned minutes later and the male fled on foot.

The individual is described as a male, with dark complexion, approximately 20 years of age, medium build and last seen wearing a black hoodie sweater with white lettering in the front, black jeans and black sneakers.

47th Precinct

— On Monday, Jan. 30, at approximately 10:40 p.m., an unidentified individual approached a 36-year-old male victim and asked him to come over to him in front of 1546 E. 233 St. The individual then discharged a firearm multiple times, striking the victim in both legs. The armed individual then entered a black Chevrolet sedan and fled the location traveling eastbound on East 233 Street. EMS transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.

The individual being sought is described as a male with a dark complexion, medium build, a black beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a white and black hooded sweatshirt and a black hooded winter jacket, white pants and black and white sneakers.

49th Precinct

— It was reported to police that on Saturday, Jan. 28 at approximately 6 a.m., in front of 679 Allerton Ave., a 40-year-old male victim became engaged in a verbal dispute with a group of unidentified individuals, one of whom then produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the right leg. The individuals then fled the location on foot heading eastbound on Allerton Avenue. The victim sustained a puncture wound to his leg and was transported by EMS to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.