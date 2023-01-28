Three people stabbed in Allerton section after possible alcohol-related dispute

Three people were stabbed in the Allerton section this morning as police continue to piece together what happened.

Officers from the NYPD’s 49th Precinct responded to a call of a stabbing at 6:11 a.m. on Jan. 28 near the intersection of Allerton and Ollinville avenues. Upon arriving, police found three adult male victims with stab wounds.

According to police, once victim was stabbed in the chest, another in the leg and the third victim was stabbed in the arm. A police source told the Bronx Times that alcohol may have played a role in the altercation.

EMS transported all three victims to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition, the source said.

Police did not say whether the weapon used in the attack had been recovered or if there were any suspects on their radar at this time.

