14-year-old boy arrested for shooting teenager on crowded Bronx MTA bus

By Christian Murray Posted on
The police arrested a 14-year-old boy Wednesday night who allegedly shot a fellow teenager on a Bronx MTA bus last month.

The 14-year-old allegedly shot a 17-year-old boy in the chest on a crowded BX5 bus near Story Avenue and Metcalf Ave. in Soundview at around 6 p.m. Jan. 21. The victim, according to police, was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries and later released.

The suspect was charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal use of a firearm and reckless endangerment. His name has not been disclosed by authorities since he is a juvenile.

No one else was injured as a result of the shooting.

