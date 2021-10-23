Police & Fire

17-year-old male stabbed on MTA bus

A suspect who allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old on an MTA bus last month.
The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old on a MTA bus in the Bronx last month.

According to the police, on Sept. 13, at 12:55 a.m., a 17-year-old boy got into an argument with a commuter aboard a BX12 bus in front of 2146 Bartow Ave. Suddenly, the man pulled out a knife and stabbed the teen above his right eye, causing a laceration.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital by private means. The perp fled northbound on Baychester Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

