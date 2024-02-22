Police seek suspect who robbed 6 train passenger at knifepoint near Parkchester station

Police are searching for the man who brandished a knife during a robbery on board a 6 train near the East 177th Street-Parkchester subway station on Tuesday.
Police say a 26-year-old man was riding on a northbound 6 train at approximately 3:20 a.m. on Feb. 20 when the suspect approached him and flashed a knife before stealing the man’s phone. He remained on the train, while the victim exited at the East 177th Street-Parkchester subway station, located within the confines of the 43rd Precinct.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Police on Wednesday night released surveillance video and an image of the man believed to be behind the robbery.
He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and black knit hat, police said.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.
All calls are strictly confidential.