Photos: Throggs Neck celebrates St. Patrick's Day in full force By Bronx Times 0 comments Posted on March 17, 2022 Throggs Neck St. Patrick's Day Parade On Sunday, March 13, the Throggs Neck St. Patrick's Day Parade brought Irish pride to Bronx streets. Photos Adrian Childress Lavender and Green marches in the parade, making history as the first LGBTQ group to participate. A crowd gathers to watch the parade An Irish dancer shows off her moves. A youngin shows her St. Patrick's pride. Bagpipe players practice together The grand marshals were transported in a carriage. Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson and Deputy Borough President Janet Peguero march in the parade. Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark marches in the parade. Young spectators enjoy the day. There was green everywhere in Throggs Neck. Spectators honor an honorary grand marshal with a 2020 sign. The 2020 and 2021 parades were canceled because of COVID-19. Throggs Neck is full of Irish pride. City Councilmember Marjorie Velázquez, who represents Throggs Neck, wore a bright green jacket in celebration of St. Patrick's Day at St. Benedict's community breakfast before the parade. Community members enjoyed breakfast at St. Benedict's on Sunday.