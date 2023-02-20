Cops release photos of suspects sought for fatal Belmont shooting

Police released photos of suspects wanted for fatally shooting a man in a Belmont apartment building last week.

Authorities say that at 6:57 p.m. on Feb. 13, police responded to a 911 call of a man shot at 689 E. 187th St. Upon their arrival, police found 22-year-old Miguel Vargas, of Tiebout Avenue, with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.

Police say that prior to the shooting, two unknown men arrived at the building on a motorized scooter. The passenger on the scooter fired multiple rounds from a firearm, hitting Vargas multiple times.

The passenger got back on the scooter and both men fled the scene southbound on Beaumont Avenue. Paramedics rushed Vargas to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspects are described as men with light complexions. One suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket with the hood up, and red and white sneakers, while the second was last seen wearing a black jacket with the hood up.