Belmont

Man with multiple gunshot wounds found dead in Belmont building

By Posted on
New York NYPD Police car with sirens at day
Photo courtesy Getty Images

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was found shot in the Belmont area of the Bronx on Monday evening.

At 6:57 p.m. on Feb. 13, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot inside 689 E. 187 St.. Upon their arrival, officers found 22-year-old Miguel Vargas with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.

Paramedics responded to the scene and rushed Vargas to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

