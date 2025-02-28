Photos: NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi raise awareness on heart disease during ‘National Wear Red Day’

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Staff members at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, located at 1400 Pelham Pkwy. S., worked to raise awareness for heart disease by dressing the part during National Wear Red Day, on Friday, Feb. 7.

Heart disease is a leading cause of death and hospitalization among Bronx residents, making raising awareness for this issue all the more important.

Jacobi’s celebration of the National Wear Red Day featured demonstrations for patients and staff on how to maintain a healthy diet and habits, as well as CPR training.

The hospital is committed to helping all of its patients live healthy lives.