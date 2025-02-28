Health

Photos: NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi raise awareness on heart disease during ‘National Wear Red Day’

By Ethan Marshall Posted on
awarenss
Members of NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi celebrated National Wear Red Day on Friday, Feb. 7.
Photo courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi

Staff members at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, located at 1400 Pelham Pkwy. S., worked to raise awareness for heart disease by dressing the part during National Wear Red Day, on Friday, Feb. 7.

Heart disease is a leading cause of death and hospitalization among Bronx residents, making raising awareness for this issue all the more important.

Photo courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi

Jacobi’s celebration of the National Wear Red Day featured demonstrations for patients and staff on how to maintain a healthy diet and habits, as well as CPR training.

Patients and staff members had the opportunity to learn about CPR training. Photo courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi

The hospital is committed to helping all of its patients live healthy lives.

Photo courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi

About the Author

Related Articles

More from Around NYC