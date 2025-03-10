Photos and newly discovered footage related to former Bronx theme park Freedomland U.S.A. to be shown at March 19 EBHF meeting

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The East Bronx History Forum (EBHF) will be showing off professional photographs and recently discovered film related to the former Bronx-based theme park Freedomland U.S.A. during its upcoming meeting on Wednesday, March 19, at 7:30 p.m. in the lower level of St. Clare of Assisi Church, located at 1027 Rhinelander Ave.

Located in present-day Co-op City, Freedomland U.S.A. was referred to as the “Disneyland of the East” after it opened on June 19, 1960. However, financial issues led to the theme park’s closure in 1964.

Author and public relations specialist Mike Virgintino will be providing a two-part lecture related to the theme park and the photos and videos at the meeting. Virgintino wrote the books “Freedomland U.S.A.: The Definitive History” and “Freedomland U.S.A: More Definitive History,” both of which go over the history of this former Bronx-based theme park.

The first part of Virgintino’s presentation will spotlight photos from the Arthur Pomerantz Freedomland U.S.A. Collection. From the late 1950s to the 1990s, Pomerantz worked as a staff photographer and assignment editor for the New York Post, as well as other newspapers based in New York City. Additionally, he was a freelance staff photographer at Freedomland, leading to a large collection of photos at the park. His featured photos include prints and negatives from the theme park’s Preview Day, as well as aerial views of the park, featured attractions, celebrities and other activities that were on hand there.

The second part of the presentation will feature a broadcast film featuring TV host and broadcaster Sonny Fox, best known for his hosting stint for the popular children’s television program “Wonderama.” This footage, which never appeared on television, is a pilot episode for the first season of a show that was reportedly supposed to feature Fox pointing to various eras of American history in order to educate and entertain the young watching from home and on location.

This initial taping is all that exists for the show, as it never progressed further. The pilot was recently discovered in its original broadcast tape format.

Entry to this lecture and viewing is free. Those who wish to attend can enter Msgr. Joseph Raimondo Hall at Paulding Avenue.

A 501(c)3 non-profit chartered by the New York State Education Department, the EBHF was founded in 2005. It accepts donations through its website at BronxNYC.com.