PHOTOS: Captain Morgan artist Mason Eve designs Mount Hope mural

Celebrating the launch of the brand new Captain Morgan Sliced Apple Spiced Rum, the brand handed the creative reins to a group of some of the country’s most talented street artists with the objective “to celebrate their communities and all the things that make it unique and special in their home cities across the U.S.”

Of course, the Bronx made the cut – specifically E. 175h Street and Webster Avenue in Mount Hope.

That’s where city based artist Mason Eve got to work on the corner wall in the west Bronx.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: A view of a mural as Captain Morgan Commissions Local NYC Artist, Mason Eve, To Celebrate These Communities for The Launch of Captain Morgan Sliced Apple (Bronx & Queens, NYC) on September 24, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Captain Morgan) Photos courtesy of Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Captain Morgan

A second mural was done in Queens at Metropolitan Avenue and 70th Road as well.