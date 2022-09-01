Phipps Neighborhoods, Amazon to host upcoming hiring fair

Phipps Neighborhoods and Amazon are co-hosting a Hiring Fair on Friday, Sept. 9.

The event will take place at Phipps Neighborhoods West Farms Opportunity Center, located at 1071 E. Tremont Ave. The hours are 12-4 p.m.

Amazon is recruiting for positions including delivery stations and Ultra-Fast Fresh. Phipps Neighborhoods is recruiting for positions including Group Leader, Student Advocate and more. Those interested in these positions should bring their resumes for an opportunity to connect with full- and part-time employment opportunities.

Potential applicants should visit bit.ly/3KrApvX to reserve their time slot.

“Workforce development is one of our top priorities at Phipps Neighborhoods, and this hiring fair is a key piece of that mission,” said Andre White, president & CEO of Phipps Neighborhoods. “We encourage job seekers to join us for this event to learn more about great opportunities with Amazon and Phipps Neighborhoods.”

Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

The event is being co-sponsored by the Bronx River Art Center, Amazon and Phipps Neighborhoods.