Phipps Houses hold after school sign up event

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Phipps Houses hosted registration events over the weekend at Crotona Park West and Lambert Houses for their virtual after school and summer camp programs.

The first 200 students who signed up for the programs also received a free Google Chromebook, courtesy of Harlem Children’s Zone.

The after school program offers virtual academic assistance as well as recreational activities, including dance, family nights, student-led projects, and other programming that supports young adults and their families as they grow to become future leaders.

“COVID-19 showed the existing disparity in access to technology in New York City,” said Nicole Carter, director of resident services at Crotona Park West. “Providing laptops allows our neighbors to close gaps in education, skill-building, employment, and other areas critical for their success. Phipps thanks Harlem Children Zone’s contribution to providing greater digital access in the Bronx.”

Phipps Houses is the oldest and largest nonrofit developer, owner and manager of affordable housing in New York City. Its social services affiliate, Phipps Neighborhoods, provides children, youth and families in low-income neighborhoods, including residents of Phipps Houses buildings, the opportunities they need to thrive through comprehensive workforce and education programs, and access to community and economic empowerment services.