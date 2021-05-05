Fire caused by charging scooter in south Bronx kills one and injures 11

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A fatal 3-alarm fire that ravaged a south Bronx building this morning, injuring 11 and killing one, was deemed accidental, due to an electric scooter being charged.

According to the FDNY, a call came in at approximately 4:51 a.m, about a fire on the second floor of a six-story building at 3211 Park Ave. The fire was under control by 6:37 a.m.

“Early this morning, firefighters responded to reports of a fire on the third floor,” said FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Michael Ajello. “On arrival, they were met with a heavy fire condition that had already extended into the hallway and up through an interior void. This resulted in heavy smoke conditions on all floors above the fire. Our members immediately stretched hose lines, performed searches and raised ladders rescuing three unconscious residents.”



In total, 11 people were injured with two i n critical condition, one in serious but non-life-threatening and seven with minor injuries. A firefighter was also hurt and there was one fatality.

Since this morning, Red Cross teams have been assisting residents displaced by the fire. The incident forced at least 20 households from their homes. So far, the Red Cross is assisting 15 families with temporary housing, emergency financial assistance and other support. Any families impacted by this disaster who have not yet registered with the Red Cross can call 877 RED CROSS (option 1) to connect with a caseworker.