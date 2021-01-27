Petition launched to create dog run in Morris Park

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

With the closest dog run in Pelham Bay, Morris Park resident Matt Caulfield would like to have one in his community as well.

On Jan. 18, Caulfield, an owner of two dogs, at the suggestion of the Community Board 11 Budget Committee members, launched a petition to make a dog run in Loreto Park. So far it has more than 250 signatures.

His plan is to repurpose the underused southeast corner of the park near Van Nest Ave and Tomlinson Ave to use as a dog run. This area is already enclosed with adequate fencing on three sides and there are benches for people to sit.

“A centrally located dog run will create a convenient place for owners to relieve their pets, as well as socialize them,” he said. “Dog runs help people build a routine and sense of community. Dogs bring comfort to their humans who might tend to isolate and also serve as an ice breaker for strangers to interact.”

According to Caulfield, the dog run could increase foot traffic, there are no other dog runs within walking distance, the existing concrete bocce ball court can remain as an obstacle for dogs to run around, the area is shaded by trees to help dogs and people stay cool in the summer and there is water access close by.

Caulfield presented the plan to the CB 11 Parks Committee on Jan. 26 and told the Bronx Times it the board supported his plan.