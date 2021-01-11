Person in custody following deadly early-morning stabbing in the south Bronx: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Emily Davenport

A person was brought into custody after a man was found stabbed in his Bronx home, police say.

At 12:55 a.m. on Jan. 11, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed at 850 Longwood Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 53-year-old Eric Chambers with stab wounds to his chest and left arm.

EMS rushed Chambers to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene. At this time, charges are still pending against the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.