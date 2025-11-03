Permits filed for mixed-use building with 94 residences in Fordham

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 9-story mixed-use building with 94 housing units at 2060 Walton Ave. in the Fordham neighborhood of the Bronx.

The proposed building would be 90 feet tall and span 164,935 square feet of space. The housing units would account for 153,762 square feet, another 10,284 square feet would be designated for commercial space and the other 889 square feet for community facility space. The 94 apartments will have an average unit scope of 602 square feet, making them most likely to be rentals.

A cellar and a rear yard 20 feet in length are also planned for the property, according to the permits. The Burnside Avenue subway station, which provides service for the 4 train, and the 182nd Street-183rd Street subway station, which provides service for the B and D trains, are located close to the property.

There are also bus stops within close proximity to the property for the Bx1, Bx2, Bx3, Bx32, Bx36, Bx40, Bx42 and BxM4 lines.

Some of the other notable features found in the area include Walton Park, the Mabel Hampton Playground, the Grand Playground, P.S. 79 Creston Academy and the M.S. 331 The Bronx School of Young Leaders.

The listed owner of the building applications is Joel Braver of Express Builders JB Inc. The applications list Nikolai Katz Architect as the architect of record.

Demolition permits have not yet been filed for 2060 Walton Ave., and an estimated completion date of the proposed new building has not yet been provided.