Permits filed for mixed-use building with 45 residences in Kingsbridge

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 7-story mixed-use building with 45 housing units at 3248 Riverdale Ave. in Kingsbridge.

The proposed building would be 75 feet tall and yield a total of 33,975 square feet of space. The housing units would account for 31,244 square feet, while the other 2,731 square feet would be dedicated as community facility space. With an average unit scope of 694 square feet, the 45 apartments would most likely be rentals.

A cellar and a rear yard 35 feet long are also included as part of the proposed building in the permits. The 231st Street and 238th Street subway stations are located nearby, providing service for the 1 train.

There are also bus stops in the area for the Bx1, Bx2, Bx7, Bx9, Bx10 and Bx20 lines. Some of the other notable features within close proximity to the property include the Kingsbridge Library, Ewan Park and P.S. 7 The Milton Fein School.

The building applications were submitted by Jacob Brach of Boen Construction LLC. The listed architect of record is Diego Aguilera Architects P.C.

Demolition permits have not yet been filed for 3248 Riverdale Ave. An estimated completion date for the construction of the new building has not yet been given.