Permits filed for medical office building in Tremont

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 5-story medical office building at the vacant lot at 490 E. Tremont Ave. in the Tremont neighborhood of the Bronx.

The building would be 59 feet tall and yield 16,309 square feet of community facility space. The proposal also calls for the inclusion of a cellar and a commercial loading berth.

There is convenient access to public transportation available nearby, as the Tremont station is within walking distance. The train is serviced by the B and D trains.

The owner of the applications is listed as Awais Munawar of Pioneer Builders Group LLC. The architect of record is Scott Press of TPD Architecture.

Since the property is a vacant lot, demolition permits likely will not be needed. An estimated date for construction of the building to be completed has not yet been announced.