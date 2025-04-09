Permits filed for 4-story residential building with 13 units in Pelham Bay

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 4-story residential building with 13 residences on the vacant lot at 1536 Gillespie Ave. in the Pelham Bay neighborhood of the Bronx.

The proposed building would be 50 feet tall and yield 7,825 square feet of space. With an average unit scope of 601 square feet, the 13 housing units will most likely be rentals.

Other planned features of the property include a cellar, a penthouse and a rear yard 20 feet long. The property is also located within close proximity to a bus stop for the Bx8 line, as well as the Middletown Road subway station, which services the 6 train. P.S./M.S. 71 Rose E. Scala School and the Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School are also located nearby.

The building applications were submitted by Etai Vardi of Blackstone. The architect of record for this project is listed as Node Architecture, Engineering, Consulting P.C.

Since the property is a vacant lot, it is unlikely that demolition permits will be needed for this project. An estimated date for construction to wrap up has not yet been provided.