Permits filed for 13-story residential building with 99 units in Mount Hope

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 13-story residential building with 99 housing units at 22 Mount Hope Pl. in the Mount Hope neighborhood of the Bronx.

The proposed building would be 119 feet tall and cover 119,914 square feet of space. The residences will most likely be rentals, based on the average unit scope of 763 square feet.

There is convenient access to mass transportation from the property via the 4 train at the 176th Street station and the B and D trains at the Tremont Avenue station and 174th Street-175th Street station. Additionally, there are bus stops nearby for the Bx1, Bx2, Bx3, Bx18A, Bx18B, Bx32 and Bx36 lines.

Some of the notable features within close proximity to the property include P.S. 204 Morris Heights, I.S. 117 Joseph H. Wade Academies, I.S. 232 The Alexander Macomb School, M.S. 331 The Bronx School of Young Leaders, the Academy for Language and Technology, Davidson Park, the Mount Hope Playground, the Galileo Playground and the Morton Playground.

Yonah Grunhut of the real estate developer Grun Group LLC submitted the building applications for this proposed project. The applications list Nikolai Katz Architect as the architect of record.

Permits were also filed less than three months ago for a 15-story residential building with 99 housing units across the street, at 23 Mount Hope Pl. While Nikolai Katz Architect is listing as the architect of record for that project as well, the applications were submitted by Joel Brach of Buildhouser Inc.

Demolition permits have not yet been filed to take down the existing structure at 22 Mount Hope Pl. An estimated completion date of the new building’s construction has not yet been announced.