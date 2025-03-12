Permits filed for 11-story mixed-use building in Williamsbridge

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Permits have been filed for an 11-story mixed-use building at 3771 White Plains Rd. in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx.

The proposed development will rise 124 feet and span 42,197 square feet. It will include 31,244 square feet of residential space, 10,190 square feet of commercial space, and 763 square feet designated for a community facility.

Plans call for 58 residential units, with an average size of 538 square feet, suggesting they will likely be rentals. Additional features include a 20-foot rear yard and 22 enclosed parking spaces. The property, situated between East 216th and East 219th streets, is near the 225th Street subway station, which serves the 2 and 5 trains.

According to the New York City Department of Buildings, the applications were submitted by Hershy Silberstein of Blue Sky Development. The architect of record is listed as Nikolai Katz Architect.