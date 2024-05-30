T-Mobile looking to improve cell service in Pelham Bay Park

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

For nearly a decade poor cell service has plagued Pelham Bay Park in the Bronx. After years of complaints, T-Mobile has finally stepped up to the plate and is ready to take action.

According to a 2016 report by U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, City Island Road in Pelham Bay Park is ranked ninth for the worst cell phone service in New York City. The report shows the cell tower located on Amtrak property near Pelham Bay Split Rock Golf Course is long overdue for an upgrade. Amtrak must approve any work at the site.

With inadequate lighting , public safety issues, poor roadway conditions within the park and or emergencies, not having cell service is an issue, said John Doyle, president of the nonprofit City Island Rising.

T-Mobile Spokesman Roni Singleton told the Bronx Times the company is working to address the cell service. Singleton said while there is no timeline to share, discussions with the vendor have been underway.

“T-Mobile is working with third-party vendors on plans to expand network coverage in Pelham Bay Park in the future with the addition of 5G coverage,” Singleton said. “This planned development will enhance the coverage and bring better service to the area.”

City Island resident David Diaz said he has experienced dropped calls numerous times in the park and or while commuting near the area. Diaz told the Times one of the biggest dead zone spots for cell service is coming over the Hutchinson River Parkway Bridge towards Orchard Beach and City Island. Service throughout the park is spotty as well, he said.

With 32.6 million Americans predicted to be remote by 2025, it is imperative to have good cell service, Diaz said.

Diaz, who works remotely, said his job has become much more difficult because he lost calls due to poor cell service. He has sent letters to T-Mobile for the past few years and hopes it takes action sooner rather than later.

“It’s (having a dropped call) very stressful,” Diaz said. “It is something that needs to be addressed.”