PBA: Suspect stomped on officer’s face during Bronx robbery because he was NYPD

Taveon Hargrove, 23, was extradited back to New York City and was held inside the 45 precinct on June 25 on attempted murder charges related to the May 24 attack.

The man accused of brutally beating and robbing an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx last month stomped on his victim’s face because he was a police officer, the Police Benevolent Association (PBA) charged during his arraignment Wednesday.

Taveon Hargrove, 23, was extradited from Virginia and brought to the 45th Precinct on June 25, where he was charged with attempted murder in connection to the May 24 assault on 27-year-old Housing Officer Chowdhury Nafees.

Police say Hargrove and an alleged accomplice, Wayne Lucas, also 23, targeted Nafees near 1473 St. Peters Avenue. The two men allegedly forced the officer to the ground and held a knife to his neck. Despite Nafees identifying himself as a member of the NYPD, the attackers took his wallet, work and personal phones, and his loaded service weapon.

The assault escalated further when Hargrove allegedly stomped on the officer’s face, leaving a visible shoe imprint that lasted more than a week.

“He did that extra kick,” said PBA President Patrick Hendry outside the courtroom. “He went, ‘New York City Police Officer, I’m gonna kick him and make sure he stays down.’ Officer Nafees continues to suffer from sight issues. He’s still having a lot of issues seeing—blurred vision, in a lot of pain. Going outside with the light bothers him.”

Following the attack, both suspects fled the state. Lucas was apprehended in Virginia on May 27, allegedly attempting to evade police by disguising himself with a wig. He was quickly returned to New York. Hargrove, however, fought extradition, delaying the case until authorities succeeded in transporting him back to the city.

During his arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court on Wednesday, Hargrove appeared detached, shaking his head as prosecutors recounted the graphic details of the assault. He was ordered held without bail.

“You can tell that he’s not sorry by this look on his face. He needs to be held accountable by this system here in the Bronx, and we’re going to make sure that happens together,” Hendry added after the arraignment.

Hargrove was charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery, aggravated assault on a police officer, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark denounced the shocking crime last month.

“A rookie from just September did not deserve this; his job is to protect the very same people that caused him harm that day,” Clark said outside the Bronx Supreme Court building while surrounded by NYPD officers. “We’re wishing him a speedy recovery. I hope he gets back to work, and I let him know that we were in pursuit of these individuals, that we will find justice for him, and that’s what we have done starting today.”